Police: Man behind alleged school shooting threat in Portsmouth, NH arrested in Maine

Police have arrested the man they say threatened to shoot up a Portsmouth, New Hampshire school Thursday.

Kyle Hendrickson was arrested at a home in Portland, Maine Thursday on charges of criminal threatening with a firearm after allegedly uploading a video on social media threatening a shooting, Portsmouth police say.

After being arrested by police and FBI officials in Maine, Hendrickson will be held as a fugitive from justice until he can be brought to New Hampshire.

School was canceled Thursday out of “an abundance of caution”, Superintendent Zach McLaughlin announced in a letter to parents Wednesday night.

“The impact of closing schools today was not taken lightly, but this allowed the department to focus on the investigation to identify and locate the suspect. We appreciate everyone’s cooperation and patience as we worked to keep the community safe.”

Portsmouth Mayor Deaglan McEachern threw his support behind the closure Wednesday night.

“As a father, I want to thank Superintendent McLaughlin for making the decision to prioritize safety and for the acknowledgment of the emotions at a time like this,” said McEachern on Facebook.

Update: Suspect in Custody Hendrickson had been taken into custody in Maine. Thank you to our community for your... Posted by Portsmouth NH Police Department on Thursday, April 13, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

