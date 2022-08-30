Police: Man bilked woman of more than $12K

Aug. 30—DANVILLE — A Berwick man bilked a Danville senior out of more than $12,000 for three home improvement projects that were not done.

Mahoning Township police charged Roland F. Harris, 65, of E. Front Street, Berwick with home improvement fraud, deceptive or fraudulent business practice, theft by deception, and receiving stolen property.

On Sept. 17, 2021, the (unnamed) victim entered into a contract agreement with Harris at her home on Hill Street in Mahoning Township. The contract was for the installation of 10-13 windows on the attic and porch, plus structural reinforcement of the porch area.

On Sept. 29, the victim entered into another home improvement project for removal of existing siding, and replacement with a vinyl siding, plus extensive work building a new landing with stairs in the back of the home.

In October 2021, the victim entered into a verbal contract for a third project, insulating the porch.

The victim paid $4,200 (half the estimated total cost) to Harris so that the windows for the first project could be ordered. The victim paid $6.885 to start the second project (half the estimate of the second project.). The victim paid more than $1,000 to start the third.

After eight to 10 weeks, nothing had been done, the victim told police. There also was no indication about whether the windows had been ordered, the victim told police.

Harris met with the victim in April and May of 2022 to "remeasure the windows," she told police.

The victim called Harris several times in 2022 asking when the projects would begin. She said Harris always had an excuse.

As of Aug. 25, no work had been completed on the contracted work.

In all, the victim had spent $12,385 for work that had not been done since the original September contracts.

Harris was arrested by Mahoning Township Police on Monday and arraigned before District Judge Marvin Shrawder.

Bail was set at $25,000 unsecured and Harris was released. A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 6 in Danville District Court.