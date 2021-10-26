Police: Man braindead after assault

Oct. 26—GREENUP — A man in Flatwoods was left braindead on life support after police said he was assaulted during a "drug deal went bad."

Two men have been accused of the assault that left the victim braindead, according to a court filing. However, only one — 28-year-old Jacob M. Tackett, of South Webster — has been taken into custody.

A criminal complaint filed in Greenup District Court accuses Tackett and another man of repeatedly striking the victim in the head and body with their fists and feet on Oct. 9.

The victim had to be life-flighted and is "currently on life support with no brain function," the complaint states.

Tackett was arrested Oct. 15 on a first-degree assault charge, according to court records. He is currently being held at the Greenup County Detention Center.

According to online court records, at the time of the assault, Tackett was facing a probation revocation in Scioto County. He was on paper for five years following a third-degree burglary conviction in 2018, records show.

(606) 326-2653 — henry@dailyindpendent.com