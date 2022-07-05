Police: Man brandishes gun, breaks into Centerville home

Authorities arrested a Dennisport man Monday morning after he allegedly broke into a Centerville home with a gun.

Barnstable Police say they received a called around 10:00 a.m. for a report of a masked man who brandished a firearm and broke into a Centerville resident’s house. The victim told police the suspect was wearing a GPS monitoring bracelet, according to investigators. Police say they were then able to determine the suspect was William Benton, 29, of Dennisport.

Benton was taken into custody by members of the Cape Cod Regional SWAT team and Barnstable Police officers. After executing a search warrant on Benton’s home, police found a semi-automatic rifle and a magazine with 21 rounds of ammunition.

Benton is charged with home invasion, assault by means of a dangerous weapon (firearm) and multiple other gun charges.

He will be arraigned in Barnstable District Court on July 5.

