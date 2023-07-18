Police: Man breaks into home with woman, children inside

Jul. 18—A Susquehanna Township man was jailed on Monday after he was accused of breaking into an Emeigh home, forcing a woman and three children to barricade themselves in an upstairs bedroom, authorities said.

State police in Ebensburg charged Richard Clark Stem, 33, with burglary, interference with custody of children, simple assault, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and harassment.

According to a complaint affidavit, troopers were called to a home in the 100 block of Tracy Street on Sunday for a report of a burglary in progress.

Stem allegedly pounded on the door of the home, tried kicking the door in, and then pulled an air conditioner from a porch window and attempted to climb inside. Stem then allegedly punched a hole in the back door window, reached inside and unlocked the door.

Troopers called police in Northern Cambria Borough, which is 2 1/2 miles south of unincorporated Emeigh.

Just as Stem broke through the bedroom door, a Northern Cambria police officer arrived, ran into the house and used a Taser to stop Stem after he refused to surrender, the affidavit said.

Stem was taken to Conemaugh Miners Medical Center in Hastings for treatment of a severe cut on his right forearm. He was then taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown for additional treatment.

Stem is being held in Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg after failing to post 10% of $75,000 bond.