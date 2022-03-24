Police: Man breaks into house, assaults officer

Mar. 24—ASHLAND — A 68-year-old man broke into a woman's house on Saturday and threatened deputies with a knife when they arrived on scene, according to court records.

The victim had filed a restraining order against the suspect the day prior — according to deputies, he broke into her home, forcing the victim to barricade herself inside the bedroom.

When the suspect broke into the bedroom, the victim managed to escape into the bathroom and hole up in there, according to deputies.

The suspect then proceeded to try to break down the bathroom door, court records show.

When Boyd County Sheriff's deputies arrived on scene, the suspect answered the door with a kitchen knife, deputies said.

When the suspect started walking toward deputies with the knife, an officer pulled his pistol and told the suspect to put the knife down. After several steps, the suspect dropped the knife — deputies said that's when they tried to put him under arrest.

The suspect backed up and tried to close the door — deputies took the suspect to the ground, which turned into a brawl, records show.

During the course of the arrest, the suspect is stated in court documents as kicking and spitting on deputies.

Once under control, deputies called a med unit to check out the victim — who was really shaken up — and the suspect, who had possibly hit his head on the floor when he was taken to the ground, records show.

The suspect, identified as Dennis J. Ward, of Ashland, was taken to King's Daughter Medical Center before being booked at the Boyd County Detention Center.

Ward's been charged with two counts of third-degree assault of a police officer, resisting arrest, menacing and third-degree terroristic threatening.

Ward is being held at the Boyd County Detention Center on a $5,000 bond.

