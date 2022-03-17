Police: Man breaks legs after jumping from window during gunfight

Mar. 17—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — A Philadelphia man is accused of getting into a mid-day gunfight last week in Solomon Homes.

Johnstown police said Terrell Carter, 31, jumped from a third-floor window at some point during the March 10 altercation and apparently broke both of his legs.

"He probably jumped 30 feet," Johnstown Police Detective Mark Britton said.

He was found by Johnstown police at the scene of the shooting and has been hospitalized since, while awaiting treatment to Cambria County Prison, Britton said.

Carter, 31, has a Philadelphia address and faces two counts of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and weapon charges, because he did not have a license to carry his gun, according to police Capt. Chad Miller.

Carter also is accused of criminal trespass because he was not entitled to be in the Solomon Homes apartment, he said.

No one was struck in the gunfire exchange, Miller said.

Police were still looking to identify the second person involved.

According to Miller, the man exited a car while Carter was near Building 7 and an argument started.

The pair allegedly exchanged words — and soon after, gunfire erupted, with each man firing at the other.

Britton said police were conducting interviews to determine why the incident occurred.

A warrant also was issued for a woman who drove the vehicle that apparently fled the scene with the other gunman, he said.