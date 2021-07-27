Police: Man broke into Amesbury home, used kitchen sink

Jul. 27—AMESBURY — A West Townsend man was high on crystal methamphetamine when he broke into a woman's home on Rocky Hill Road early Saturday while she was inside and then washed his hands in her kitchen, police said.

Aaron Fairbanks, 46, was ordered held on $5,000 cash bail at his arraignment Monday in Newburyport District Court on charges of breaking and entering for a felony/person in fear, and possession of a Class B substance.

But because he was awaiting trial on weapons charges out of Ayer District Court, Fairbanks was ordered held without bail for violating conditions of his release.

Judge Peter Doyle ordered Fairbanks to stay away from the woman and her home if he posts bail on the Amesbury charges. Fairbanks is due back in Newburyport's court Aug. 23 for a pretrial hearing.

At the arraignment, Essex County prosecutor Shailagh Kennedy asked Doyle to set bail at $10,000, saying Fairbanks had a 12-page record that included jail time and multiple convictions. The Ayer District Court offenses were related to two shotguns found in his bedroom.

"It's clear he poses a danger," Kennedy said.

Amesbury police Officer Shawn O'Brien and other officers responded to Rocky Hill Road on Saturday about 5:30 a.m. after a woman said Fairbanks had broke into her home and gone into the kitchen to wash himself off. Moments earlier, the woman saw Fairbanks outside trying to use her garden hose.

"(The woman) said that Aaron told her he needed water," O'Brien wrote in his report. "(The woman) told me it was at this point that Aaron pushed passed her, but did not physically touch her. (The woman) stated that Aaron ran into the kitchen and started washing his hands in the sink."

The woman yelled at him to leave but he ignored her. At one point, he ran into a different room, unzipped his pants and shoved his hand in them, the report said. The woman then ran outside and called police.

Fairbanks was still in the house when police arrived. When O'Brien asked what he was doing in the house, Fairbanks said he needed to wash his hands because they had been sprayed with chemicals.

Fairbanks then began shouting random, alarming phrases such as the house was caving in and that he needed help standing up.

"Don't touch me, I am radioactive," Fairbanks also said, according to O'Brien's report.

When police searched Fairbanks, they found a crack cocaine pipe and a small plastic bag filled with what O'Brien believed was methamphetamine.

After being handcuffed, Fairbanks was placed in a police cruiser and began bashing his head against the Plexiglas window. Fairbanks bloodied the window, forcing officers to decontaminate the cruiser.

At the Amesbury police station, Fairbanks continued to say odd things such as asking officers not to kill him and telling them he had been awake for four straight days. straight.

"I thought I bought crack, it must have been crystal (methamphetamine)," Fairbanks said, according to O'Brien's report.

Fairbanks was placed in a holding cell and began screaming and banging on the door.

"You (expletive) liar, you said you were not going to gas me," Fairbanks said, according to O'Brien's report.

Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.