Police: Man broke another man's foot during fight outside EC tavern

Jun. 1—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man broke another man's foot during a fight outside an Eau Claire tavern, police say.

Curtis W. Sandley, 30, 5175 U.S. 53, was charged recently in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of substantial battery and a misdemeanor count of battery.

A $500 cash bail was set for Sandley, which prohibits him from having contact with the victims or witnesses.

Sandley returns to court July 7.

According to the criminal complaint:

Eau Claire County Sheriff's deputies were sent to Oliver's Tavern on London Road in the town of Washington just after midnight on April 26 for a fight in progress.

A woman told deputies two men were fighting outside and that they both left the scene.

The woman said one of the victims, who received a foot injury while attempting to break up the fight, was inside the tavern.

The woman said a man was at Oliver's Tavern with his dog. When he went to take his dog outside, a car pulled up and a male exited the passenger side of the vehicle. The male then began to fight with the man in the rear patio area of the tavern.

A second man then stepped in to break up the fight and hurt his foot. After the second man got hurt, the woman said she stepped in and separated the combatants. The male in the car and the man with the dog then left the area.

The second man appeared to be in a lot of pain and was breathing heavily. He was then checked out by EMS personnel.

A deputy spoke with the man with the dog later that day. He said he was smoking outside the tavern when Sandley arrived in a car. Sandley punched the man with the dog in the face. He said he sustained a black eye and a cut on his lip.

The man with the dog said Sandley is his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend. The man said he believes the woman may have sent Sandley to the tavern to beat him up.

The man said he was upset that the second man sustained a broken foot as a result of the altercation.

The second man told deputies Sandley stepped on his foot as he was trying to break up the fight and they both fell to the ground. He said both of the combatants then left the scene.

Sandley admitted to deputies in May that he hit the man with the dog. Sandley said the woman was his friend and he was just trying to get her dog back. Sandley said the incident then escalated into a fight. He said it wasn't worth it anymore, so he left the scene.

If convicted of the felony charge, Sandley could be sentenced to up to 18 months in prison.