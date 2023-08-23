Police: Man who broke into Erie McDonald's to charge phone stole charger from other store

An Erie man found bleeding in a Peach Street McDonald's he admitted to breaking into because he needed to charge his cellphone earlier this month is accused of breaking into a neighboring business minutes earlier and stealing a phone charger.

Sam F. Williams, 21, faces charges including felony counts of burglary and criminal mischief in the two break-ins, which Erie police said happened 36 minutes apart on the early morning of Aug. 14. Williams is also charged in a separate criminal complaint with a felony count of institutional vandalism after Erie police accused him of intentionally clogging a toilet in a holding cell at the Erie police station and causing a flood that caused several thousand dollars' worth of damage on Aug. 15.

Williams was jailed on the charges in the three cases, with bonds totaling $55,000, according to information in his online court docket sheets. He is tentatively scheduled to appear in court for his preliminary hearings on Aug. 30 and 31.

McDonald's break-in

Erie police said they first encountered Williams on Aug. 14 at 3:51 a.m., when officers responded to the McDonald's at 4319 Peach St. to investigate a 911 call. Responding officers found numerous broken windows at the restaurant and located Williams inside, police reported after the incident.

Williams had a shirt wrapped around his left wrist and was surrounded by a pool of blood, according to information in his criminal complaint. Officers wrote in the complaint that Williams spontaneously uttered that he broke into the restaurant in order to charge his cellphone, which was plugged into the wall next to him. Several cookies were also located next to Williams, according to police.

There was a blood trail in the restaurant from where Williams entered the McDonald's through a window that led through the kitchen and to the dining room table where Williams was located, police wrote in the complaint. There were also large bricks and rocks in the restaurant next to the broken doors and windows, according to police.

Investigators said Williams lost a lot of blood and was taken to UPMC Hamot for treatment.

Erie police charged Williams in the burglary on Aug. 14. He was arraigned on the charges the following day, according to his online docket sheet.

Stolen phone charger and flooded cell

Police charge in a second criminal complaint filed on Aug. 17 that, at 3:15 a.m. on Aug. 14, Williams broke into the O'Reilly Auto Parts store at 4431 Peach St., several buildings south of the McDonald's.

Police accuse Williams in the criminal complaint of breaking into two vehicles owned by O'Reilly Auto Parts by smashing out the windows in an attempt to steal the vehicles. He then broke out a window to the business, entered the store and stole a phone charger, according to information in the complaint.

Police did not state in either criminal complaint if the phone charger Williams is accused of stealing was the one he was using to charge his phone when officers encountered him at the McDonald's.

In the institutional vandalism case, police accuse Williams of clogging the toilet in his Erie police station holding cell by stuffing toilet paper and his hospital gown in the toilet and repeatedly flushing it. Water from the overflowing toilet left the holding cell and went into the department's electronic forensic lab, causing several thousand dollars' worth of damage to the lab, according to information in the criminal complaint.

