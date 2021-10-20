Police: Man broke into home while owner at funeral

Oct. 20—ASHLAND — An Ashland man broke into a mourner's home last week while they were attending a funeral, according to a court records.

Timothy S. Sparks, 39, was charged Oct. 12 with second-degree burglary in connection with the incident. He is being held at the Boyd County Detention Center on $10,000 bond. He was indicted Tuesday with second-degree burglary.

At 12:30 p.m. on Oct. 12, Ashland Police said Sparks was found inside the living room of the home when the owner returned from a funeral. When confronted, Sparks took off on foot, records show.

Ashland patrol officers tracked Sparks down inside a car parked behind the J J Restaurant on 13th Street, records show.

After being read his rights, Sparks confessed to being inside the home, the citation noted.

