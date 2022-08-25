Police: Man broke into Kennesaw gas station, steals energy drink

Aug. 25—A Kennesaw man is in custody for breaking into a gas station and stealing an energy drink, police say.

According to a warrant, Christopher Kono, 27, used a brick to shatter the front window of Chevron at 2019 Baker Road around 2:45 a.m on Aug. 13. Kono reportedly walked over the broken glass and into the convenience store, where he stole one Bang energy drink.

The window of the Chevron that Kono broke will cost the business $473 to repair, per the warrant.

Kono is charged with one count of second degree burglary, one count of criminal trespassing, and one count of theft by taking with a value less than $1,500. He is being held at the Cobb County jail on a $15,000 bond.