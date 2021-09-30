Police: Man broke into Schenectady residence, attempted to set fire

Sep. 30—SCHENECTADY — A Brooklyn man burglarized a city residence last week and attempted to set a fire, authorities said.

Eddie Pressley, 27, of Brooklyn, was arrested Sept. 23 and charged with second-degree burglary and third-degree attempted arson, felonies.

Pressley is accused of remaining unlawfully in a residence on McClellan Street just before 2 p.m. that day. While inside, he attempted to start a fire, according to allegations filed in court.

Police filed the charges based on their investigation, as well as statements from the defendant and the victim, according to the allegations.