Police: Man broke into South Windsor home

Sep. 12—SOUTH WINDSOR — Police charged a Manchester man Sunday with breaking into a home after the resident saw him in her backyard.

The resident of the home on Troy Road told police that she saw Andre Cancel, 36, talking on the phone in her backyard, saying to someone that he thought that the "house was abandoned."

Police said Cancel entered the home and fled the scene after being startled by the resident. Cancel was running toward Rye Street, where he was later located and arrested.

Cancel was charged with third-degree burglary and second-degree breach of peace.

He was released on $2,500 bond and is to appear in Manchester Superior Court on Sept. 28.

Collin covers South Windsor and East Hartford for the Journal Inquirer.