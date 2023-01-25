Police: Man burglarizes Northern Cambria laundromat, steals quarters

Jan. 25—A Northern Cambria man was jailed Wednesday, accused burglarizing a laundromat and making off with $800 in quarters, authorities said.

Northern Cambria Borough police charged Cameron Joseph Legros, 22, of the 3700 block of Bigler Avenue, with burglary, criminal trespass, criminal mischief, theft, receiving stolen property and terroristic threats.

According to a complaint affidavit, surveillance videos show Legros enter Rouse's Laundromat in the 3900 block of Bigler Avenue on Friday morning carrying a black bag, a crow bar and a bolt cutter.

Legros allegedly cut the locks off the machines making off with the quarters. The video also shows a second person standing watch outside.

Legros allegedly told police that he would "pick the biggest guy and punch him in the face," the affidavit said.

Police said Legros had previously been warned to stay off the property.

Legros was arraigned by on-call District Judge John Prebish, of Cresson, and sent to Cambria County Prison, after failing to post 10% off $50,000 bond.