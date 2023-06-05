Police: Man burning money at Daytona Beach party shot dead during argument

A Palm Coast man celebrating a record deal by burning money at a party in Daytona Beach on Sunday got into an argument with a "music manager" who shot him multiple times, killing him, police said.

The victim, Jaron Smith, 32, was found inside a Ford Mustang that crashed at the corner of Orange Avenue and Caroline Street at 1:17 a.m., police said.

The suspect, Robert Blue, 27, of Port Orange, who witnesses described as a music manager, was arrested on Monday.

Smith was transported to Halifax Health Medical Center where he died of bullet wounds, said Daytona Beach police Sgt. Tim Ehrenkaufer.

Officers responding to the shooting learned from witnesses that someone had rented a suite at 995 Orange Ave. to host a party for 20 people. But more people showed up because there was free alcohol and food, witnesses told police.

A witness, who was with Smith when he was shot, told investigators that Smith was outside burning money because he was excited that he just signed a record deal and had received 1 million views on Instagram, a police report states.

Blue saw Smith burning the money and asked him why he was doing it. Smith and Blue got into an argument during which Blue shot Smith, police said.

Witnesses said they heard at least seven shots fired from the 9 mm Taurus handgun that Blue was holding, police said.

Witnesses identified Blue in a photo lineup as the suspect who shot Smith and police obtained an arrest warrant for him.

Blue was arrested Monday and charged with second-degree murder, Ehrenkaufer said.

