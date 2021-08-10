Police: Man calls himself 'Jesus,' hits victim 50 times with baseball bat in Dayton

Aug. 10—A 20-year-old man is accused of calling himself "Jesus" before a violent attack late last month on another man he called "Satan" during dinner.

Nathan E. Akemon is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for two counts of felonious assault following his indictment last week by a county grand jury.

A 58-year-old man said Akemon began referring to himself as "Jesus" and to him as "Satan" during dinner July 29 at a home in the 300 block of Linwood Street in Dayton. Akemon attacked him with a baseball bat when he refused to call him "Jesus," according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

"Nathan struck (the victim) approximately 50 times with a baseball bat prior to fleeing the scene on foot," the court document stated.

The victim was taken to Miami Valley Hospital for treatment of a broken left wrist and right thumb. He also received about five stitches to the left side of his face, seven staples to the top of his head and required surgery to his left wrist, records showed.

Akemon remains in the Montgomery County Jail, where he has been held since his July 29 arrest by Dayton police.