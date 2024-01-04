Police: Man carjacks driver in Ormond Beach, crashes into another driver

A man was taken into custody Thursday afternoon in Ormond Beach after carjacking a driver.

Police said the suspect jumped into an empty vehicle at a cat sanctuary on U.S. 1 near Interstate 95.

The vehicle’s owner got back in the car and tried to kick out the suspect, but the owner lost the fight.

The suspect was spotted driving the vehicle near Old Dixie Highway and I-95.

Police said he crashed the car into another car that was being driven by a woman, and he ended up ultimately crashing in a wooded area.

She was flown to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said a Sheriff’s Office K-9 captured the suspect.

