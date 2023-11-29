Police: Man carrying gun near Memphis school did nothing illegal; How did TN get here?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — On Monday, a man carrying an assault-style rifle caused panic in Memphis and sent a preschool and elementary school into lockdown.

However, Memphis police said he did nothing illegal, which led some Tennesseans to wonder how the state came to have some of the least strict gun laws in the country.

“We are in a situation where somebody can walk down the street holding up an AR-15, and until they kill somebody there, they’re not doing anything wrong,” said Dr. Jonathan Metzl, the director of the Center for Medicine, Health, and Society at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Metzl has done extensive research on guns in America and had built his Tuesday class around the viral photo of a man carrying a rifle in Memphis.

“Ten, 15, 20 years ago, we had pretty reasonable laws on the books here that allowed for people’s Second Amendment rights, but also promoted safety,” he said.

But Metzl said in recent years there has been a steady elimination of gun restrictions.

In 2014, the General Assembly expanded a law allowing people with handgun carry permits to store and transport a firearm in their vehicle; in 2015, it became legal for permit holders to carry a firearm in a park.

In 2016, a bill allowed permit holders who are full-time employees at public colleges and universities to carry a firearm on campus; in 2017, that same right was extended to public transportation.

“It’s just been a progressive process,” Metzl said. “Every single thing just seemed to up the ante on the thing before.”

One of the most significant changes came in 2021 when “permitless carry” passed. Under this law, Tennesseeans are allowed to carry a handgun or an unloaded long gun in public with no permit or training requirement.

“Despite the narrative around gun rights and ownership as it relates to crime, in Tennessee we believe that penalizing legal gun ownership is not a solution for reducing crime,” said Gov. Bill Lee in 2021.

Yet, many law enforcement officials spoke out against the law.

“Very alarmed that our state legislature is poised to pass permitless carry. Our governor is waiving around like there’s a victory lap to be taken,” said then-Memphis Police Director Michael Rallings.

Metzl said since coming into office, Lee has been one of the most anti-gun legislation governors in Tennessee history.

Shooting deaths in Tennessee have been increasing since 2015 when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found 1,075 people died from firearms. In 2021, 1,569 people died from firearms in Tennessee.

According to the Sycamore Institute, gunfire overtook car crashes as the leading cause of death among Tennessee’s children in 2017.

A study conducted by the Tennessee Department of Health found guns were still the leading cause of death among kids in 2022.

