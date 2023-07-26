Police: Man caught impersonating officer near Revere Beach forced drivers off road with fake cop car

A man who was caught impersonating a police officer near Revere Beach had been forcing drivers off the road in a fake police car that was equipped with flashing lights, authorities said.

Byron J. Boisseau, 43, of Revere, is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in Chelsea District Court on charges including impersonating a police officer, carrying a dangerous weapon, possession of burglarious tools, disorderly conduct, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and attaching non-compliant aftermarket lighting, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Troopers responding to a report of a man who was operating an unmarked white Crown Victoria with flashing yellow lights spotted a driver who was forcing other vehicles off the road in the area of Revere Beach Boulevard around 8 p.m. Sunday, state police said.

A trooper tracked the driver, who was later identified as Boisseau, onto Ocean Avenue and pulled his vehicle over. The trooper said that Boisseau was in possession of a black hat with “SECURITY” printed on it and he was wearing a shirt that said the same thing. A silver badge in a holder on a chain was also said to be hanging from the rear-view mirror,

A search of Boisseau’s Crown Victoria is said to have yielded a bulletproof vest with two steel plates, a metal security badge in a chain holder, a large black flashlight, an aluminum holder used by police to hold paper citation forms, a black Balaclava-style ski mask, a large pair of bolt cutters, a small pair of bolt cutters, and a push-bar bumper.

Boisseau also had a folding knife, black handcuffs, a small black flashlight, a canister of pepper spray, two handcuff keys, an expandable baton, an alcohol breathalyzer test kit, black rubber gloves, a Glock-style BB gun, and plastic mace gun with a canister of propellant attached to a police-style duty belt and in his pockets, according to state police.

Boisseau was booked at the Revere state police barracks and all of the items recovered during his arrest were secured as evidence,

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

