Police: Man caught pleasuring himself, using drugs, while trying to make food delivery in Plymouth

Authorities are happy one Plymouth resident didn’t receive their food order after they arrested a delivery driver for alleged disturbing behavior Tuesday night.

An adult man from Wareham was arrested and charged with lewd, wanton and lascivious conduct and possession of a class B substance.

Plymouth Police say two narcotics detectives were monitoring the parking lot of a local business when they saw a car pull in and the driver not making any attempt to leave the vehicle. After this went on for five minutes, officers approached the car and were shocked by what they saw, officials say.

The man had his pants pulled down to his knees with his “appendage” in his hand, according to authorities, and looked clearly aggravated.

Police say the man told them he was trying to quickly pleasure himself before delivering food for a third party delivery service.

“What, I’m not allowed to do this here?” the man allegedly told detectives.

Officers explained to the man this was illegal and searched his car, which yielded numerous items consistent with drug use. He was arrested on site without incident.

The man will appear in court at a later date. His name has not been released.

Last Night, Two of our narcotics detectives were monitoring the parking lot of a local business open to the... Posted by Plymouth Police Department on Wednesday, February 15, 2023

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW



