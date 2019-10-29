Police: Man caught after robbing bank in front of officer

This undated photo from the Annapolis Police Department shows Fletcher Dorsett. Annapolis police said in a news release Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, that local and federal authorities are looking for Dorsett, a man accused of robbing a bank that's next door to the Annapolis bank he was convicted of robbing in 2007. Sgt. Amy Miguez said Dorsett is a suspect in a robbery at a Wells Fargo Bank on Oct. 16, where a man got away with money after handing an employee a note. (Annapolis Police Department via AP)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Authorities in Maryland say a man suspected of several bank robberies was arrested after he robbed a bank in front of an off-duty police officer.

News outlets report 51-year-old Fletcher Dorsett was arrested Monday and charged with armed robbery, assault and theft.

Baltimore County police spokeswoman Jennifer Peach says Dorsett robbed a teller Monday by passing her a note demanding money.

Peach says an off-duty Baltimore County officer ran after Dorsett once the teller said she was robbed. Peach says the officer tackled Dorsett and held him at gunpoint until officers arrived.

Annapolis police said they were searching for Dorsett in connection with a Wells Fargo robbery on Oct. 16 and several other robberies nearby. He was released from prison last month for robbing a bank in 2007.