Police: Man caught stealing from Bridge Marina

Aug. 19—SALISBURY — A New Hampshire man who police say was caught stealing at Bridge Marina on Tuesday was ordered held on $3,500 cash bail during his arraignment in Newburyport District Court.

Christopher R. Glavin, 36, of Crank Road, Hampton Falls, was charged on two previous warrants and with breaking and entering of a building nighttime for a felony, larceny from a building, receiving stolen property of more than $1,200, breaking and entering of a car/boat nighttime for a felony, misdemeanor breaking and entering. He is due back in court Sept. 17 for a pretrial hearing.

Salisbury police Lt. Richard Dellaria said Glavin was wanted for a string of car break-ins either near or at the marina last weekend, prompting police to issue two warrants for his arrest. That arrest came Tuesday about 8:45 a.m. when an observant marina employee noticed a strange man carrying a backpack on the property and alerted police.

"A great heads-up by employees to recognize someone who did not belong there," Dellaria said Wednesday.

In Dellaria's police report, a Bridge Marina manager spotted Glavin leaving a storage trailer on the property Tuesday morning.

"Units were updated that the male was walking back and forth between Bridge Marina and Cove Marina," Dellaria wrote in his report.

After speaking to Bridge Marina employees, police learned that numerous storage containers and at least one boat were broken into late Monday or early Tuesday.

One shrink-wrapped boat was entered and several items were reported by boat owners, including a gas blower, glass trimmer and two fishing rods. Dellaria, Sgt. Keith Forget and Officer Juan Guillermo were among those who saw Glavin walking on the rail trail that leads to the Gillis Bridge.

"I asked him what he was doing inside the boat yard lot, to which he replied his father owned a boat at the marina," Dellaria wrote.

The marina's general manager approached Dellaria and Glavin and told the lieutenant that while his father owned a boat there, the staff believed Glavin was responsible for past break-ins at the marina.

"She made reference to charges being filed against him in the past," Dellaria added.

Upon learning there were two warrants for Glavin's arrest, Sgt. Keith Forget handcuffed him and read him his Miranda rights.

Once made aware of his rights, Glavin admitted to Dellaria that he broke into the shrink-wrapped boat, hoping to find a place to sleep. When that boat proved to be too moldy, he went inside a storage container and spent the night.

"He told me his belongings, including his clothes and fishing rods, were still inside the storage trailer," Dellaria wrote in his report.

A search of the trailer resulted in police finding several stolen items, including two fishing rods, two sets of keys belonging to a boat and a car, vintage comic books, an Apple computer and two measuring tapes. More stolen items were found inside Glavin's backpack, according to Dellaria's report.

Dellaria said Wednesday that most of the property owners had come to claim their items.

"We caught him in the act, essentially," Dellaria said.

Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.