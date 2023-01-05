Police: Man causes hit-and-run crash, flees while driving on a rim

Jan. 5—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man failed to stop after causing a hit-and-run crash and fled a pursuing officer while driving on a rim because of a flat tire, police say.

D'Qundray M. Houston, 22, 820 Oxford Ave., was charged this week in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of bail jumping and misdemeanor counts of hit and run attended vehicle, resisting an officer by failing to stop a vehicle and bail jumping.

A $3,000 signature bond was set for Houston, which prohibits him from having contact with the other driver.

Houston returns to court March 13.

According to the criminal complaint:

Eau Claire police officers were sent to a hit-and-run crash at 7:30 p.m. Monday near the intersection of South Hastings Way and Highland Avenue.

The suspect vehicle, a sliver sedan, was last seen traveling north in the southbound lanes of Hastings Way. The other vehicle involved in the crash, a GMC Yukon, was still at the intersection and unable to move.

The driver of the Yukon was not injured. A witness said the silver sedan struck the Yukon after running a red light.

Eight minutes later, a police officer noticed the silver sedan driving west on Lake Street, near Barstow Street. The vehicle had heavy damage to its front passenger side. A headlight was out and there were pieces of the vehicle flying off the car as it moved. The passenger side tire was flat and appeared to be driving on its rim.

The silver sedan began to flee the officer after the officer activated his squad car's emergency lights and siren.

The silver sedan ran a stop sign at Oxford and Grand avenues. The sedan quickly turned right into an alleyway just west of Oxford Avenue and eventually stopped by pulling into a parking spot in the 800 block of Oxford Avenue.

The driver, later identified as Houston, and a passenger then got out of the vehicle. They were handcuffed and placed in squad cars.

The passenger told police they were attempting to get the vehicle home so they could deal with the damage there.

Houston told police the other vehicle hit him and they didn't stop to exchange information.

Houston admitted not stopping for the squad car. "Two wrongs don't make a right," he said.

Video footage of the intersection confirmed that Houston caused the crash by running a red light and made no attempt to stop after the collision.

At the time of this incident, Houston was free on bond for pending felony and misdemeanor cases in Eau Claire County. A condition of bond prohibited him from committing new crimes.