Police: Man charged after assault sent woman to hospital

Jun. 22—NORWICH — Police have arrested a man who allegedly attacked his ex-girlfriend at her home in Norwich, causing her to lose consciousness and then go to the hospital for her injuries, according to the arrest warrant affidavit.

Police charged Amiel Camby, 32, last known address of 9 Red Brook Lane in Ledyard, with second-degree assault, violation of protective order, violation of a standing protective order, disorderly conduct, unlawful restraint, second-degree strangulation, second-degree reckless endangerment and third-degree criminal mischief. His bail was set at $500,000.

According to court records, he pleaded not guilty to all charges and is next scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 1.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit, Officer Robert Smith and an ambulance were dispatched to an address in Norwich on June 16 at 12:32 a.m. for a reported domestic violence incident. Smith wrote that he saw bruising, swelling and obvious injuries on the face and head of the victim, who had a protective order against Camby.

The woman said Camby entered her residence, began yelling at her and grabbed her phone, the affidavit said. She told police that Camby restrained her, punched her in the head and face repeatedly, and began choking her until she couldn't breathe.

The woman said she lost consciousness and awakened to Camby wiping blood off her face, and then he punched the bedroom wall, according to the affidavit. Camby left, and the woman called 911. Due to her injuries, she was taken to Backus Hospital.

Camby was arrested on Monday.

e.moser@theday.com