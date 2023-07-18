Police say man charged with attempted murder, other crimes, on the run in Jacksonville

A criminal suspect is on the run in Jacksonville and JSO needs your help in finding him.

On Monday, police shared a picture of Raymond Rice Jr. He’s charged with attempted murder in connection with a stabbing that happened in Riverside on June. Police say that the victim was stabbed in a random act of violence.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

People who frequent a dog park in the area say they are worried and are limiting their time there.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“It’s terrifying not only for the dog park, but the residents and the fact that it was random there was no motive no and that he’s still on the loose,” Kimberly Douglas, a concerned parent, said. “That’s, that’s really bad.”

Douglas walks her dog at the park in Riverside every other week. Two of her children come here often as well. But now, she says she’s reconsidering that.

“Lots of people come in and out of here -- families, kids, people all the time,” Douglas says. “And God forbid that some maniac does something again.”

Read: INVESTIGATES: ‘Creating chaos’ How vulnerable are local electrical substations to attack?

On Monday, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced that 31-year-old Rice Jr. has an active search warrant for attempted murder, armed carjacking and armed burglary. The United States Marshals Service is assisting in the search and was involved in investigating the suspect’s Lakeshore home.

The search is in connection to the attacks that happened on Sat., Jun. 10 near College Street. JSO reports indicate one attack involved an armed burglary involving a mom and her child.

The other involved the stabbing and carjacking of Thomas Williams.

Back in June, Action News Jax covered that incident and had spoken with a witness who heard Willimas crying for help.

“He was compressing his neck because his neck was stabbed in the front gushing out everywhere,” Jayme Bomeke, who witnessed the stabbing said.

Related Story: Search underway for suspect wanted for attempted murder, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says

Last Friday, JSO shared a video of Williams walking out of the hospital after a month of recovering from his injuries.

When Action News Jax reached out to Williams’ family, they did not want to speak on camera -- asking for privacy. But they said they are thankful to still have Williams in their lives.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The suspect’s father also spoke with Action News Jax and said he is aware his son has an active warrant. But he refused to provide more details.

STAY UPDATED: Download the Action News Jax app for live updates on breaking stories