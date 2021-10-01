Police: Man charged with attempted murder in Manchester shooting

Oct. 1—MANCHESTER — An 18-year-old man is facing attempted murder and other charges in connection with shooting at a local man as the man was driving away from his home on Academy Street in June, police said.

The victim was not injured but the bullet did strike the driver's side window in the early morning June 24th incident, police said.

Lt. Ryan Shea said Friday that the shooting was a random act and a crime of opportunity. He also said a second suspect in the case has not yet been arrested and the investigation into the shooting remains open

The 18-year-old is also facing charges of attempted first-degree assault, attempted first-degree robbery and conspiracy to commit that crime, and carrying a pistol without a permit in the case, police said.

Although he was charged on Sept. 24, police didn't release information about his arrest until Thursday, which was six days later. Police are not releasing his name because he was 17 and considered a juvenile when the crime occurred in June.

Since he was arrested as a juvenile, other information such as arraignment details and his bond aren't available, Shea said.

According to information provided by police, events happened this way: On June 24 around 2:40 a.m. police responded to Academy Street on reports of a shooting.

Police said that while a male resident was driving away from his home, the operator of another vehicle was driving slowly down the street with the car's lights off. The operator stopped the car in front of the resident's vehicle, blocking the road.

Two suspects — one of them the 18-year-old now facing charges — got out of their car armed with handguns and approached the man's vehicle. The 18-year-old then fired a shot at the man as he tried to drive past them, and the bullet struck the driver's side window but missed hitting the man, who was uninjured and managed to drive out of the area.

The two suspects then left the area.

