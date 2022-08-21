Police: Man charged after attempting to strangle woman

Aug. 21—CUMBERLAND — A Ridgeley, West Virginia, man was arrested Saturday after Cumberland Police said he attempted to strangle a woman along the C&O Canal towpath and then fled after a brief struggle with an officer by swimming across the North Branch Potomac River.

Nathan Michael Tallman, 25, of Ridgeley, was taken into custody by the Mineral County Sheriff's Office after he again attempted to evade arrest by entering the river in Ridgeley.

Tallman was charged with first- and second-degree assault, attempted second-degree assault on law enforcement, resisting arrest, reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct and failure to obey a lawful order. He was being held in the Allegany County Detention Center Sunday without bond pending a bail review hearing in Allegany County District Court.

A Cumberland Police officer reportedly observed Tallman attempting to strangle the woman near the towpath after being called to the Canal Place area for a reported assault at 5:49 p.m. Tallman then resisted arrest and a struggle ensued before he jumped into the river and swam to Ridgeley. Police later found him lying in grass along the river bank in Ridgeley. He then jumped back into the river. Officers entered the river and were able to take him into custody after a brief struggle, police reported.