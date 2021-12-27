Police: Man charged with burning plastic wreaths said he was trying to save the earth

A Harrisburg, Pa., man charged with burning plastic Christmas wreaths at a Hagerstown cemetery early Christmas Eve told police that he was trying to save the earth because the wreaths were not biodegradable, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office.

Peter J. Custer, 43, is charged with second-degree malicious burning, malicious destruction of property valued at less than $1,000 and trespassing on private property. He was taken to the Washington County Detention Center following his arrest and then released on his own recognizance by a Washington County District Court commissioner, according to a news release from the fire marshal's office.

Witnesses driving by Cedar Lawn Memorial Park around 1 a.m. saw someone standing by a fire and called 911, the release stated.

Investigators determined plastic wreaths were taken from three or more graves, placed on an access road and set ablaze. They could not determine from which graves the wreaths were taken.

Arson case: Plea agreement struck in Halfway-area mobile home arson that caused $75K damage

More: Hagerstown man charged in Monday fire at a home where five adults, infant were asleep

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Man charged with burning wreaths at cemetery wanted to save earth