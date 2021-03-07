Police: Man charged with capital murder, sexual torture of girl gave conflicting statements

Mar. 7—A Decatur man charged with capital murder and sexual torture switched from telling police he was unaware of any injuries to his girlfriend's 8-month-old child to blaming the girlfriend for causing those injuries, according to testimony at a preliminary hearing Friday.

Morgan County District Judge Shelly Waters found probable cause that Cameron Almen Elliott, 22, was guilty of the Feb. 9 crimes. The alleged victim, Makynslee Sanders, died at Children's of Alabama in Birmingham on Feb. 15. A preliminary autopsy determined the cause of death was blunt force trauma, which had caused bleeding in the brain. Waters bound Elliott over to a Morgan County grand jury.

The sole witness at the hearing was Decatur police Detective Timothy Pace, the lead investigator in the case. He was questioned by Morgan County District Attorney Scott Anderson and one of Elliott's court-appointed defense attorneys, Catherine Carter.

Pace said police arrived at the home of April Mason, Makynslee's mother and Elliott's girlfriend, at 12:02 a.m. Feb. 10 after a 911 call reporting an unresponsive child. Elliott was standing in the driveway of the house in the 2200 block of Victoria Drive Southwest holding the girl, Pace said, and an officer immediately took her and initiated a Heimlich maneuver because she was not breathing. Decatur Fire & Rescue arrived one minute later and began CPR. An ambulance then took the child to the Parkway campus of Decatur Morgan Hospital.

According to Pace's testimony, Makynslee's mother had taken her to the pediatrician at about 3 p.m. Feb. 9. The girl was diagnosed with a double ear infection, but otherwise was in good health.

The child was crying and could not get to sleep late that night and, according to statements from Elliott and Mason, Elliott offered to take Makynslee with him as he went to the gas station at Decatur Mall, in the hope she would fall asleep in her car seat. He left with her at about 11:50 p.m., they said in statements.

Story continues

About 10 minutes later, Elliott said he called Mason from the Popeye's parking lot next to the gas station to tell her he thought Makynslee was choking, according to statements summarized by Pace. Mason told Elliott to bring the child back to her Victoria Drive home and someone called Morgan County 911.

Pace said the officers who first responded noticed injuries to the girl, and he went to Parkway soon after she was transported there.

He said the girl had bruises on several areas of her body, her eyes were only partially open, her breathing was labored and she had a bite mark on her forearm. Pace said all of the injuries appeared recent.

In response to questions from Anderson, Pace said Elliott gave dramatically different explanations as to whether Makynslee had any injuries before he took her to the gas station.

In initial statements to police, according to Pace, Elliott said the girl had no signs of injury when he left with her to go to the gas station. Mason also said her daughter was uninjured before accompanying Elliott, Pace testified. Elliott told police that the girl's eyes rolled up while he was at the gas station and after entering the adjacent parking lot he pulled her from her car seat into his lap and called Mason.

During an interrogation several hours later, Pace showed Elliott photos of some of the girl's injuries. Elliott said he had never struck the girl, but he had not always been present when Mason was with Makynslee. Pace showed Elliott a photo of a hand-shaped bruise on the girl's thigh and advised Elliott that forensics could determine the size of the hand that made the bruise.

"At some point in that exchange did you get mad?" District Attorney Scott Anderson asked Pace during the hearing. "Yes sir, I did," Pace responded.

"Did you think it best at that point that you leave the interrogation room?" Anderson asked. "Yes sir," Pace responded.

New statement

The next day Detective Joshua Daniell interviewed Elliott for five to six hours, and Elliott signed a statement summarizing the interview, Pace said.

In the statement, Elliott blamed the injuries on Mason. He claimed Mason was in bed with Makynslee, who would not stop crying. Elliott said he stepped into the bathroom, but then witnessed Mason physically assault her daughter.

Elliott said he reentered the room, pretending he had not seen anything.

"April told me she knew I saw her and what she did. She said, 'If you love me, you will take the blame,'" Elliott said in the statement, according to Pace.

Elliott then said he took Makynslee to the car to drive to the gas station and by the time they arrived she had a choking cough, according to Pace.

Elliott said he then pulled into the adjacent Popeye's parking lot and stopped the car.

"I pulled Makynslee out of the car seat and over the front passenger seat. As I was doing this, I accidentally dropped her and she hit her head on the passenger seat. This is when Makynslee stiffened up and her head began jerking," Elliott said in the statement, according to Pace.

In response to questions from the district attorney, Pace indicated Elliott's new statement was carefully concocted to explain the girl's injuries, which he now knew were visible because Pace had shown him photographs the previous day, and to explain away as much evidence as possible.

Pace said he reviewed the girl's medical records and she had no previous history of traumatic injury. He also noted that Elliott and Mason had only recently gotten back together.

Pace interviewed Mason again after reviewing the new statement Elliott had given to the other detective, and specifically asked her about Elliott's accusation that Mason had hurt her own child.

On cross-examination, Carter asked how she responded.

"Flabbergasted," Pace said. "It didn't make any sense to her. She was as confused as could be. ... She absolutely said she did not hurt her child. Her child was 100% healthy with the exception of the earaches," Pace said.

Pace said Elliott's explanation "didn't make sense to her and it doesn't make sense to us."

Mason said in a statement read by Pace, "Makynslee did not have any bruises on her before she left with Cameron."

Pace said the preliminary autopsy revealed that, in addition to the bleeding in the brain, there were signs of multiple impacts to the girl's head, bruises over much of the body, and genital abrasions.

Elliott, who remained silent through the proceeding, was shackled and wearing gray- and white-striped coveralls and a mask. He showed no emotion when Waters made her ruling, but occasionally whispered to his lawyer. Carter did not return a phone call seeking comment Friday.

After the hearing, Anderson said the case will not immediately be presented to a grand jury.

"That is going to take a little bit of time. We've got to get investigator Pace's report in. He still has a lot of work to do on that, and then we've got to dissect it," Anderson said.

— eric@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2435. Twitter @DD_Fleischauer.