Police: Man charged with concealment of dead body in Virginia could be in southwestern Pennsylvania

A man charged with concealment of a dead body in Virginia could be in southwestern Pennsylvania, according to a post from Allegheny County police.

The Loudon County Sheriff’s Department posted that 25-year-old Stone Colburn was released from jail Thursday after murder charges against him were dropped.

Friday morning, charges were obtained for Colburn for concealment of a dead body.

According to our NBC affiliate in Washington, D.C., Colburn’s charges are related to the murder of his brother’s girlfriend. They report Colburn’s release was a mistake, and he should have been held on the new charge.

Colburn is a white male, is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray and black flannel shirt over a black sweatshirt, a maroon hat, gray sweatpants, and black shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

