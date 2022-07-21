Police: Man charged in crash that caused semi to overturn, closed Brent Spence Saturday

The driver wanted in connection to a crash that led a semitractor-trailer to flip over on Interstate 75 has been located, according to the Covington Police Department.

On Tuesday, the Covington Police Department released a video that appears to show a Dodge Charger colliding with the semi on southbound I-75, near the Brent Spence Bridge.

Investigators said the truck lost control and flipped on its side, blocking the interstate.

The interstate was closed for several hours. Officials said the truck was carrying about 8,000 to 8,500 gallons, and an estimated 500 gallons leaked on the interstate and city streets. Clean-up crews were at the scene overnight Sunday to clear the spill.

After asking for the public's help with identifying to the driver of the Dodge Charger, police said the individual has been located.

Police identified the driver as 24-year-old Hunter Kuzak, of West Chester. He is charged with leaving the scene of a crash and failure to render aid or assistance.

Enquirer Media Partner Fox 19 contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Police: Man charged in crash that caused semi to overturn on I-75