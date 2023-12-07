Police: Man charged after crashing car into Chesapeake home, 1 injured

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A man has been charged after he allegedly crashed his car into a Chesapeake home and injured a person early Wednesday morning, police said.

Police said Matthew Vincent Cannella, 36, has been arrested and charged with serious injury, DWI vehicle with reckless disregard. He is scheduled to appear at 8:15 a.m. Thursday in Chesapeake General District Court.

A Chesapeake homeowner told 10 On Your Side about the horrifying early morning incident.

Police said officers responded around 1 a.m. Wednesday after a house was hit by a car.

Geoffrey Nchore owns the house hit by the car.

He said he went to sleep around 9 p.m. Nchore said his nephew woke up around 8 o’clock to study for school.

Nchore was sound asleep when he heard a horrifying scream.

“My nephew was screaming,” Nchore said. “He was like Uncle, someone has hit me on the car. I was like, what is happening. … He was laying down on the floor, bleeding and crying, screaming.”

Nchore said his nephew told him a guy was using his car to mess up houses.

Courtesy: Geoffery Nchore

“He messed up the mailbox,” Nchore said. “The street sign right there.”

There are even car tire marks in the neighbor’s yard.

He said his nephew went outside to check it out.

The guy saw him coming outside and sped the car, trying to run him over,” he said. “He hit the garage right there.”

Courtesy: Geoffery Nchore

Nchore called 911. His nephew was rushed to the hospital.

“He has a broken, I think, right ankle and the left hand,” he told 10 On Your Side.

His nephew was planning to go to Kenya next week. He said his nephew is devastated because this incident caused a wrench in his plans. Police confirmed crews responded around 1 a.m. After an investigation, officers arrested Cannella.

Courtesy: Geoffery Nchore

For Nchore, the damage could cost $100,000. He said he’s more worried about his nephew.

“God did miracles that my nephew is surviving,” Nchore said. “You can’t fix life, but you can always fix material things. It might take you a while to get them back to the way they were.”

