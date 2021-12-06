Police: Man charged with DUI after hanging out of car, driving wrong way on Turnpike

Dec. 6—A Massachusetts man faces drugged driving charges after state police say he was traveling the wrong way on the Everett Turnpike in Merrimack Sunday night and hanging out the door of his moving vehicle.

State police responded to reports of a wrong-way vehicle heading north on the southbound side of the F.E. Everett Turnpike around 11:35 p.m. Sunday, later determining the vehicle made a U-turn and began heading southbound with the "door open and (the driver) hanging outside the vehicle," according to state police.

Christopher Robinson, 41, of Salem, Mass., was arrested on charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license.

Additional charges may be forthcoming, state police said.