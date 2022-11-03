Police: Man charged in Enfield stabbing death

Nov. 3—ENFIELD — Police have charged a local man with murder in the Aug. 10 stabbing death of a homeless man.

John Narducci, 53, of 12 Elm St., was arraigned in court today in connection with the death of Christopher Kennedy, 56.

Police were called to the gazebo at the Enfield Town Green in the early morning hours of Aug. 10, when they received a 911 call regarding an unresponsive male with what appeared to be multiple stab wounds to his chest.

The Chief Medical Examiner determined the manner of death to be a homicide.

Members of the Enfield Police Detective Division took over the investigation with the help of the Connecticut State Police Major Crime Squad, Central District.

That same day, Narducci was described as a "person of interest related to a suspicious death" and was charged with assaulting a police officer who was checking a walking path by the Connecticut River in Suffield as part of the homicide investigation.

Narducci was also charged with second-degree assault and carrying a dangerous weapon in connection with the assault of two people on July 20.

Narducci has been in custody since his arrest on Aug. 10.

"This investigation is yet another great example of the stellar investigative work that the men and women of the Enfield Police Department do every day," said Enfield Police Chief Alaric Fox. "This case went from a deceased victim, found on the town gazebo in the middle of the night, with no apparent witnesses, no apparent motive, and no apparent suspect, to solved by an arrest, within four months. I echo what I am sure is the community's gratitude that this matter has been brought to a resolution."

"I hope that this brings much needed closure to the Kennedy family, as well as puts at ease the concerns of the community that it was an isolated incident, while also highlighting the need for services to this segment of the homeless population," said Enfield Town Manager Ellen Zoppo-Sassu.