Police: Man charged with intoxication manslaughter after 2 people killed in Taylor crash

A man has been arrested in the death of two people on a motorcycle in a crash in Taylor on Sunday night, police said.

Dylan Wade Weise, 27, of Taylor was charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter, a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison, according to a police news release on Monday.

The Taylor residents who died at the scene were 66-year-old Nancy Becker and 63-year-old Mark Becker, police said. Officers received several 911 calls about the incident at 6:53 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Texas 95 and Chandler Road.

Police said the investigation showed that Weise was driving a 2015 Toyota sedan when he failed to yield the right of way by making a left turn in front of the 2008 Mototec motorcycle that Mark Becker was driving, police said. Nancy Becker was a passenger.

Police also found out that Weise was driving while intoxicated, the release said.

The city of Taylor has had four people die in traffic wrecks this year, police said.

