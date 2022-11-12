Police: Man charged with more crimes in long string

Nov. 12—GLASTONBURY — Police say they have charged a Hartford man in three vehicle burglaries at the Edge Fitness Club at 2865 Main St. in July, adding to a long strong of criminal cases around the state that has him held in lieu of more than $1 million bond.

Tajay Javon Hunter, 22, is charged with third-degree burglary in each of the Glastonbury vehicle break-ins, two of which occurred July 6, with the third on July 17, police say. He is also facing several other charges in each case, including illegally taking a payment card, first-degree criminal mischief, and various degrees of larceny.

Police said an investigation lasting several months by police in Glastonbury and other municipalities connected Hunter "to numerous vehicle burglaries and catalytic converter thefts throughout the state."

Many of the crimes occurred after Hunter was seriously injured in a February accident on Interstate 384 in Manchester that also caused the death of Ramon Quinones, 16, and serious injury to Jorge Ruiz, 21.

State police said the debris at the accident scene included several stolen catalytic converters, cutting tools, stolen license plates, and two stolen handguns.

State police said in February that they didn't know who was driving. But they said the driver lost control in the eastbound lanes near Exit 2 and drove into the median, where the vehicle hit a tree and broke in half.

State Department of Correction records show that Hunter has been in jail since Aug. 24, the day after Manchester police arrested him on a number of charges, including felony counts of conspiring to steal guns and conspiring to commit three third-degree burglaries.

Glastonbury police served Hunter with arrest warrants in their cases last week in Manchester Superior Court.

Online state judicial records show that Hunter is facing a total of 23 cases around the state, although that total includes some where he is facing motor-vehicle and criminal cases stemming from the same incident. Other towns where he is accused of committing crimes include East Hartford and Enfield.

