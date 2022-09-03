Police: Man charged with murder after fatal shooting inside Valdosta nightclub

Sep. 3—VALDOSTA — An argument at a Valdosta nightclub early Saturday led to a fatal shooting and a murder arrest, police said.

Around 1:05 a.m., police and deputies headed to Peaches Nightclub in the 4100 block of Bemiss Road after E911 got a call about someone being shot, a Valdosta Police Department statement said.

Officers found a 40-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her arm and a 28-year-old woman with gunshot wounds in her chest, the statement said. Officers and deputies tried to do first aid on both women until EMTs arrived; the woman with the chest wounds died at the scene, police said. The other woman was taken to South Georgia Medical Center for treatment of a non-fatal injury.

Police detectives and crime scene personnel said they determined that a Valdosta man had been arguing with the younger woman inside the club when he pulled out a firearm and shot the women, according to the statement. The suspect and the slain woman lived together, police said.

The suspect was traced to a residence in the 1300 block of Melody Lane; when he failed to come out of the home, the police Tactical Operations Unit went into the house and got him without incident, the statement said.

Jacquez Jelks, 27, of Valdosta was charged with malice murder, two counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, the police statement said.

"My condolences go out to the victim's family. This was a horrible incident that should not have happened. I am proud of the teamwork of all the officers, deputies and detectives involved, getting this dangerous person identified and in custody so quickly. Their quick actions could have prevented any more violence from occurring," said Police Chief Leslie Manahan.

The slain woman's name has not been released yet pending notification of next of kin.

