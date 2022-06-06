Police: Man charged with murder after medical emergency call

Jun. 6—A 64-year-old man charged with murder remained jailed Monday in a Cameron County facility on a $1 million bond.

Martin Gonzalez is accused of causing the May 27 death of Rafael Velez at the 4300 block of Boca Chica Boulevard, according to police.

The Brownsville Police Department responded to the apartment in reference to a medical emergency, said Investigator Martin Sandoval, spokesman for the Brownsville Police Department.

By the time police arrived, Brownsville EMS was already there and told the officers there was a dead person inside. Velez was found lying on Gonzalez's living room floor, Sandoval said.

Authorities suspected a disturbance had occurred inside the apartment, and so the police department's Criminal Investigations Unit was sent to the apartment.

A preliminary autopsy report indicated Velez had suffered severe trauma to his head, Sandoval said.

The final autopsy is pending.

According to Sandoval, investigators attempted to interview Gonzalez but he refused to provide any answers. Gonzalez was subsequently booked into the Brownsville City Jail.