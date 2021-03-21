Police: Man charged with possession with intent to deliver

Mar. 21—SUNBURY — A 40-year-old Mount Pleasant Mills man faces charges of possession with the intent to deliver and corruption of minors after city police say he injected himself with crystal methamphetamine in front of two juveniles.

Anthony Dunka, of Route 104, appeared before Shamokin District Judge John Gembic on Saturday and was jailed on $50,000 cash bail. Sunbury Police officer Trey Kurtz reported the arrest stemmed from a June incident at a Race Street home that saw a man overdose in a city home.

When officers arrived at the residence in June, Kurtz said were directed to a man who was making gurgling sounds and being held upright by another individual. Emergency responders arrived and revived the man, police said.

Kurtz said he seized video footage from inside the home, which was sent to a state police crime lab to retrieve the information. The video showed Dunka injecting himself with drugs in front of two children, according to police.

Kurtz said the video shows another man call the children over to watch as the individual injected himself with drugs.

Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare said the incident is still under investigation.

On Saturday, Dunka was arrested and charged with felony possession with the intent to deliver and misdemeanor charges of corruption of minors, possession, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dunka is now jailed at the Northumberland County Jail where he waits for a preliminary hearing in front of Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey.