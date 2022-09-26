Police: Man charged with rape, assault in Monroe County

A man has been charged with first-degree rape in Monroe County after a thorough investigation, the Monroe Police Department announced.

Luis Miguel Vail-Lopez, 20, was charged with first-degree rape, kidnapping, assault by strangulation, and Interfering with emergency communication.

Authorities say the rape happened on Sept. 19 in the area of Engleside Street near Iceman Street in Monore.

Police arrested Vail-Lopez at his home on Icemorelee Street on Sept. 23 and was transported to the Union County Jail. He is being held on a $150,000 secured bond.

“This is a heinous crime,” Monroe police chief Bryan Gilliard said. “My thoughts are prayers are with the victim in this matter and our agency will continue to work to ensure that they receive the assistance and justice they so deserve. I am grateful to the officers and detectives, who through hard work and a detailed investigative process were able to get Mr. Vail-Lopez, a dangerous criminal, identified, charged and arrested.”

The condition of the victim is unknown as well as what the led up to the crime. Channel 9 is working to learn more.

The investigation is still ongoing. If you have any information related to the suspect or crime, you are asked to contact the Monroe Police Department at 704-282-4700.

