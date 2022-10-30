Police: Man charged with robbery of Wilmington bank

New Hanover County Sheriff's Office car

The New Hanover Sheriff's Office charged a 38-year-old man for a robbing a PNC Bank on College Road in Wilmington on Saturday.

Elijah Muhammad McFarland was taken into custody just after midnight at a local hotel without incident, according to a news release from the department.

According to earlier reports, a man wearing a black jacket and dark sunglasses entered the bank at 2314 N. College Road and passed a note to the bank teller demanding cash around 10 a.m. Saturday. The teller complied with the demand and the man left with the cash. The department was unable to release how much he took.

Witnesses said the bank robber got in a vehicle in Lowes Foods parking lot, before he fled in an unknown direction. It's unknown if he was driving or in the passenger seat with someone waiting on him, but authorities said he could have acted alone.

McFarland was charged with common law robbery and was transported to the New Hanover County Detention Facility. A secured bond was set at $250,000.

