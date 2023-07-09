Police: Man charged after running out of gas in stolen vehicle

Jul. 9—CUMBERLAND — A man who reportedly ran out of gas in a car he had stolen earlier in Baltimore called Allegany County sheriff's deputies Saturday and asked for a ride home.

Deputies were called to Bel Air Plaza where 22-year-old Jalen Kyle Dixon of Baltimore told them he had been robbed and dropped off at a convenience store while a passenger in a vehicle.

Dixon then asked police to drive him to Baltimore or Virginia. Employees of a nearby business told police that a suspicious vehicle had been parked in their lot for an extended period of time. Following a record's check, deputies learned the vehicle was stolen from the Baltimore area.

When officers returned to the plaza, Dixon fled on foot. Following a brief chase through area neighborhoods, he was taken into custody on multiple charges, including motor vehicle theft, felony theft, fleeing and eluding and resisting arrest.

Maryland State Police assisted the sheriff's office.

Dixon was being held Sunday at the Allegany County Detention Center pending a bond hearing Monday in district court.