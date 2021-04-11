Police: Man charged in Saturday night Amsterdam gas station stabbing

Apr. 11—Shares0FacebookTweetEmail

AMSTERDAM — A town man has been arrested, accused of stabbing someone at an Amsterdam gas station, police said.

The victim was taken to Albany Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition Sunday, police said.

Arrested was Chad A. Pacillo, 24, of Log City Road, town of Amsterdam. He faces one count each of second-degree assault, a felony, and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a misdemeanor.

The incident happened at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday at the Fastrac, 138 Market St., police said.

Officers responded to a 911 call there reporting a stabbing in progress, police said. A crowd greeted police and pointed out Pacillo as the perpetrator, police said.

Police, however, also described the crowd as unruly, and indicated individuals obstructed officers. Charges against those individuals could still be filed, police said.

Officers found the victim, a 26-year-old man from Amsterdam, in front of the store. Officers immediately called for paramedics, police said.

Officers took Pacillo into custody without incident. He was processed and held for arraignment.

The investigation into the incident remained ongoing Sunday. City police were assisted at the scene by the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office and by the state police.

