Police: Man charged in ‘separate but similar’ home improvement scam afflicting Arlington residents

Authorities have arrested another man in the town of Arlington for scamming a victim out of thousands of dollars citing home improvement projects.

Jack Clarke, 23, of Boston, was charged with malicious destruction of property over $1,200, larceny by false pretenses over $1,200, conspiracy, and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Officials charged three other men last week in what they’re calling a “separate but similar” home improvement scam.

On Saturday, officers were contacted by a resident who believed he was a victim of a construction scam after two men charged him large sums of money for home improvement work, all while damaging his property and never actually completing the repairs, according to Arlington Police.

Clarke also allegedly gave the victim an apparent business contract in an attempt to make his company look more legitimate.

The victim says Clarke and another man quoted him $14,500 to repoint his basement, but when the two began their work, the duo destroyed part of his basement foundation, and said it would cost $68,000 to fix.

Police say the victim then wrote Clarke multiple checks totaling a portion of the full amount, which Clarke allegedly cashed.

“We encourage all Arlington residents to be aware of this type of scam and to report any suspicious activity to the police department,” Chief Julie Flaherty said in a statement. “Scammers often target seniors or others in our community who are vulnerable, and we will work with the district attorney’s office to prosecute these cases to their fullest extent.”

On Tuesday, the victim told officers Clarke had returned to his property to collect leftover tools in the basement. He was placed under arrest and arraigned in Cambridge District Court. Clarke has since been released on personal recognizance.

It is unknown if Clarke’s partner will face charges.

Police are sharing the following tips to prevent home improvement scammers from costing you thousands of dollars:

Scammers often approach potential victims for home improvement scams by phone, email or by traveling door-to-door, and may claim they’ve been performing work locally and have surplus material.

Scammers frequently offer their services at a very low price.

Check to make sure the contractor is registered with the Office of Consumer Affairs and Business Regulation by using its home improvement contractor registration look up service. Request a business card or website address for the contractor’s business.

Never pay more than one-third the total cost of a service upfront, in cash, and only do so once you have verified that this person is a registered home improvement contractor and you have a contract.

If you believe you’re a victim of any type of scam, you’re asked to contact police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

