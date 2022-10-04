Police: Man charged with sexual assault in Middletown

A 34-year-old man was arrested on charges of sexual assault and unlawful restraint after allegedly forcing the victim to have sex with him, according to the Middletown Police.

Joshua Botelho was arrested on Sept. 28 and charged with first-degree sexual assault and second-degree unlawful restraint.

An investigation revealed that Botelho was in a casual relationship with the victim, police said. According to police, he went to the victim’s residence. While there, he allegedly forced the victim to have sex with him despite being told the victim did not want to do so, police said.

Botelho was held in lieu of a $125,000 bond and arraigned on Sept. 28 at Middlesex Superior Court.