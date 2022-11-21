Police: Man charged after shooting, killing his neighbor's cat

Nov. 21—NORTHUMBERLAND — A Northumberland resident claims he was trying to scare away his neighbor's cat when he allegedly shot and killed the animal on Nov. 10, according to Point Township Police Department.

Frank Wicher, 61, of Spruce Hollow Road, was charged with a felony count of aggravated cruelty to animals and a misdemeanor count of cruelty to animals. The charges were filed by Point Township Patrolman Kevin Herring in the Milton office of District Judge Michael Diehl.

Bonny Johnson, of Roush Road, Northumberland, reported on Nov. 11 that she found her 2-year-old cat named Murphy dead in the woods with a bullet wound. Murphy was a black cat with a small patch of white hair under his chin, police reported.

Johnson told police that Wicher approached her son Kale Johnson on Nov. 10 and told him that he believed he shot their cat, but couldn't be sure if the bullet struck the animal. This conversation sparked a search for Murphy for hours.

The cat was found a short distance into the woods near their yard, police reported.

Johnson said they buried Murphy next to their barn. Johnson's two teenage daughters were "devastated," Johnson told police.

Johnson told police that Murphy was an indoor and outdoor cat who enjoyed hunting for mice. Johnson said she was greeted on the porch by the cat at 2 p.m. Nov. 10 and last saw the animal walking into the woods, police said.

Johnson said she spoke with Wicher, who apologized for his alleged actions through text messages and a voicemail to Johnson and family members, police said.

Herring had Murphy exhumed and examed by Dr. Kayann Busshaus, of the Furry Friends Animal Clinic in Northumberland. The doctor found an entry and exit wound, and she determined that the bullet entered Murphy's side, punctured the lung and exited through the opposite side of the body, police said.

Murphy died from internal hemorrhaging caused by a single gunshot wound, Busshaus determined.

Busshaus removed a projective from Murphy's side, just behind the shoulder. The Pennsylvania Game Commission determined the projectile to be a .22 caliber round, according to police.

In an interview with Wicher, he allegedly told police he shot the cat between 1 and 3 p.m. Nov. 10. He said he intended to take "a pop shot at this cat to scare it away," according to police.

Wicher said he held his sights approximately 12 inches over the top of the cat's back when she shot. He said he didn't think he hit the cat, police said.

Asked if had any particular reason to shoot at the cat, Wicher said, "No. I've been seeing it for a few months now, and I've seen it's gotten a bunny already," according to court documents.

Wicher showed sympathy and asked the officer to apologize to the Johnsons on his behalf, according to court documents.

The officer seized Wicher's J.C. Higgins .22 caliber rifle, according to police.

Wicher was arranged in front of Diehl and posted $30,000 unsecured bail on Nov. 15. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 9:45 a.m. Dec. 7.