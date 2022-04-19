Police: Man charged after shooting at store

Apr. 19—VALDOSTA — A Valdosta man was arrested Sunday after firing shots at a convenience store, police said.

At 7:48 p.m., officers responded to a store in the 1300 block of North Troup Street after an employee called E911 to report someone shooting at the store, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement.

The store clerk said a customer tried to take merchandise without paying, starting an argument between the customer and the clerk. Before driving out of the parking lot, the customer shot at the store several times, the statement said. No injuries were reported.

Officers shared a description of the suspect and another officer remembered talking with him at an apartment earlier in the day. The suspect was found at the apartment complex and detained without incident, police said.

The suspect, a 35-year-old Valdosta man, is charged with felony aggravated assault.

"We are grateful no one was seriously injured during this incident. These officers did a great job sharing information and working together which led to this offender being quickly identified, located and arrested," VPD Capt. Scottie Johns said in a statement.

Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.