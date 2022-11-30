Police: Man charged with spray painting ‘Adapt or Get Clapped’ on Plymouth business, resists arrest

A young man is under arrest for allegedly spray painting a Plymouth business on Tuesday.

Damien Oehme, 19, of Plymouth, was charged with vandalizing property and resisting arrest.

Plymouth Police say a DPW employee spotted Oehme spray painting “ADAPT OR GET CLAPPED” on a business in the Shops at 5 Way complex. Oehme fled the scene on his bicycle where he was apprehended by Officer Grasso a short distance later, according to officials.

He was taken into custody without further incident.

“Plymouth is a beautiful Town and we like to keep it that way,” the Plymouth Police Department wrote in a social media post. “Lately, there has been an uptick in vandalism and we appreciate your help in being vigilant and calling us when you see something.”

