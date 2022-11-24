Police: Man charged after threatening employees with handgun

Nov. 24—CUMBERLAND — A city man faces numerous charges after allegedly threatening employees with a handgun Wednesday afternoon at an Industrial Boulevard business, Cumberland Police said.

Devone Theodore Baskin, 22, was arrested after police chased him on foot through several streets in the South End. Baskin was taken into custody in the 200 block of Seymour Street while still displaying the weapon, which police said was a "realistic airsoft handgun."

Baskin was charged with threat of mass violence, six counts of first-degree assault and numerous counts of obstructing and hindering and failure to obey a lawful order, police said.

Baskin was being held Thursday without bond in the Allegany County Detention Center pending a bail review hearing in district court.